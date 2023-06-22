Canton neighbors tired of seeing damaged fence at Enoch Pratt Free Library

BALTIMORE — Neighbors in Canton went to Facebook on Wednesday to discuss the lingering damage from a car that ran into the fence of the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

The front fence and garden area of the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Canton are still mangled six months after a car hit them.

The library was closed at the time of the crash, so no one we spoke with actually saw it happen, but every day they see a reminder of it.

“So we have noticed it, and we see it just kinda hanging out there forever, kind of looks like a mess; it's not a good look for the library system, which is otherwise so awesome," said Julia, who lives in Canton.

Officials with the library say they filed a police report in January for the crash. They also say they are using insurance and private funding to repair the damage.

“Yeah, it's unfortunate, especially since this library is a hub for this community and for families, that that’s something that we see when we going by. Obviously, kids have questions about it," said Blakely Duetsch.

The library previously hired a contractor, but the company couldn't finish the job.

Recently, the library hired another contractor and said the repairs would start in the coming weeks.

Both mothers WMAR spoke with say it's about more than the damaged fence, they worry about the safety of the intersection there.

“The intersection is especially tricky, especially with crossing with my two daughters, you get like a red light or a green light, but there is still cars coming; it's really kind of unclear when you have the right-of-way," said Duetsch.

They say the Department of Transportation needs to make some changes.

“I mean, the fence makes sense for where it is now; unfortunately, the traffic pattern seems to be what the main issue is," said Duetsch.

The library said it expects the fence to be fixed by late summer or early fall.

