Canton neighborhood walk with police sparks ideas for preventing crime

CANTON, Md. — In Canton, some neighbors are looking for ways to improve the neighborhood.

On Monday night, the Canton Community Association got neighbors and police to come together to walk the neighborhood. One thing on their minds is preventing crime.

“Crime is up, the car jackings, the robberies—we've had a murder like two blocks from our house, and it's very concerning," says Joe Freund.

Joe Freund says those are some of the reasons he came out to the community walk with Baltimore City Police. He has been living in Canton for 35 years and says that over time, the crime has gotten worse.

Two weeks ago, people were breaking into cars and stealing airbags from the steering wheels. Police said the crooks sold the airbags for hundreds of dollars.

Pat Fava, another neighbor, says with an increase in crime, there is a decrease in people living in the community.

“It seems like crime gets people to move outside of the city, and a city with a shrinking population really isn’t a good city. What we really want to have is more people coming to the city to build that tax base that will improve police services, roads, and schools. You know, if we can improve schools, we can keep people here in the community," says Pat Fava.

There were a few stops along the walk; at each stop, the Canton community association shared crime information for the specific location, most of it car jackings or car thefts.

“It's interesting that they really talked about car jackings. I was at the district 1 debate the other day, and one of the candidates was saying that the problem can be solved from the manufacturers that's giving the clubs like they're doing. I think that this is probably a more effective way to solve the problem, you know," says Pat Fava.

Walking with police officers gave the neighbors the chance to ask questions about how they see crime in the area and what people can do to help.

One idea was finding ways to improve lighting on each block so people can feel safer at night.

Neighbors say they were glad to be able to talk directly to officers.

“I think it shows that they are interested. They are interested in our problems and our concerns, and they have to, you know, work with the community just like we have to work with them," says Joe Freund.

Freund says he thinks all neighborhoods should have these community walks.

“Everybody should get involved in their neighborhoods, you know, because the police can’t do it on their own you know, I think if people got involved and showed support for their communities, I think it would be a lot better," says Joe Freund.

The canton community association plans to have another community walk with police to continue the conversation.

The officers encourage people in Canton to go to the southeast district commanders meeting, which is every fourth Wednesday of the month, to talk more about preventing crime.