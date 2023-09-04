Cannabis dispensary in Linthicum burglarized overnight

LINTHICUM, Md. — While most people were getting their beauty rest at 3 in the morning on Labor Day, three suspects in Anne Arundel County were busy breaking into a cannabis retailer. But they weren't taking what you'd think.

The ATM theft saga continues in Anne Arundel County, this time at a cannabis dispensary in Linthicum. Officers were called there in the middle of the night.

"Officers responded for a burglary alarm in the 800 block of Elkridge Landing Road, when they arrived they found that the doors were smashed and that the ATM had been removed from the building,” said Corporal Chris Anderson, Anne Arundel County Police Department Spokesperson.

Anderson said three suspects were involved in the theft, stating they used a truck to pull the ATM out of the building according to the preliminary investigation.

"It was three individuals all dark clothing. A gray or light-colored newer model Ford F-150 raptor,” said Anderson.

One woman who says she is a regular customer at Green Point Wellness, can't believe this happened again, "On the side right here where that trashcan is, there was an ATM. It's sad because it seems they had the one outside and then you know they ripped that one up first and I know they've been taking them from the 7-Elevens and all that, but no they need to leave the dispensaries alone,” said Kathlen Nugent, regular customer.

This early morning ATM theft follows a string of others that have also happened in Anne Arundel County this summer.

"We have seen an increase in not only the thefts of ATMs but also just burglaries to ATMs to where suspects are entering businesses and breaking into the ATM, taking the cash boxes out of the ATM,” said Anderson.

He said the number is around 10 this year alone. In August and July there were ATM thefts at two different 7-Elevens, both using a hydraulic tool.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police tip line at 410-222-4700.