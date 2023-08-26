Candlelight Vigil held for man killed trying to stop carjackers in Canton

BALTIMORE — It’s been one week since a man was murdered chasing after people who stole his nephews car. A vigil was held Friday night at the location where he was shot.

Vicky Benner held her candle close, tears streaming down her face as she watched those gathered in front of her home. Remembering the life of her husband Darrell Benner who was shot and killed during a robbery.

"Just remember I will always love you forever,” said Vicky Benner, Darrell Benner’s wife.

Those close to him say he is remembered for his love and humor.

"Darrell loved everybody, knew everybody, he'd walk by you and say hello how you doing? Or say something silly about a baseball game or a football game whose winning whose not winning,” said one person who spoke at the vigil.

"Darrell he was so nice and always wanted to talk and have a conversation and learn about us,” said another person that was close to Darrell.

It was after midnight on August 18th when Benner’s nephew stepped outside on South Curley Street to move his new car. That's when three men robbed him for the red dodge charger. 57 year old Benner confronted the carjackers with a BB- gun.

"I was getting ready to go to bed and I heard pop pop, pop pop and I had asked someone what was that, and they were like it was gun shots,” said Vicky Benner.

Darrell Benner was shot and killed. He spent his last moments with his nephew who he was trying to protect.

"I found him and I held him in my lap as he slowly passed,” said Jeffrey Tyree who is Benner’s nephew.

Those close to him call on the city tonight to do more so that these tragedies don't keep happening tomorrow.

"Nobody should have to stand here with candles and cry over a loved one for a needless death. You know what tomorrow's paper there will be someone else going through this because Baltimore politicians don't give a s***” said one person who was speaking at the vigil.

As for the three men from that night Vicky said, "I want them caught I want justice for my husband because this was a senseless murder. All he had was a stupid BB-gun."

Crimestoppers is offering an $8,000 reward to anyone with information on the murder by calling 1-866-7-lockup.

Church on the Square has set up a site to help his wife Vicky with funeral costs and bills during this devastating time. If you would like to donate head to https://onrealm.org/CotSBaltimore/-/form/give/now and select neighborhood care on the dropdown box.