Protests to remain peaceful following release of Nichols' video

BALTIMORE — When the video of Tyre Nichols death at the hands of five Memphis police officers came out, it felt familiar.

America has seen instances where Black men are killed by police multiple times over the last decade.

“This is not a problem that’s not just in Baltimore this is not a problem just in Memphis, this is a problem across our country," said Malcolm Ruff, a trial attorney.

Ruff is a trial attorney in Baltimore.

His firm has handled cases of police brutality in the city.

“We know all too well that police officers violate policies and disregard their training all the time," said Ruff.

Ruff is calling for change, though the officers in this case were charged, that doesn’t always happen and sometimes it can take public outcry for it to happen.

“We must instill the fear of God into our police officers that any kind of police brutality, misconduct will be a one way ticket to not only termination but criminal prosecution and the potential loss of liberty. It is that serious," said Ruff.

Governor Wes Moore released a statement after the videos were released.

Saying it was hard to fight back tears while watching the video.

Calling the beating inhumane and barbaric.

Mayor Scott, Police Commissioner Harrison, States Attorney Bates and Shantay Jackson issued a joint statement calling this a reminder of the brutality Black people face daily in this country.

City leaders are also asking people protesting to remain peaceful.

There are metal fences up at City Hall and at the police department.

At the posting of this story we have not received word of planned protests.