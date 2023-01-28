Maryland leaders react to police body camera footage of Tyre Nichols

BALTIMORE — The Memphis Police Department released body cam footage showing five officers brutally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop.

Nichols died on Jan 10, three days after the incident. Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith were all fired and charged with second-degree murder and other crimes.

The video has sparked outrage from numerous leaders in Maryland.

Newly elected Governor Wes Moore said "he is thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be held accountable for their barbarism."

It’s difficult not to fight back tears watching this video. The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him. I’m thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be held to account for their barbarism.



I know I speak for all Marylanders as we grieve with Tyre’s family, friends, and community.





Mayor Brandon Scott took to social media to express his feelings on the matter.

This is a joint statement from State's Attorney Ivan Bates, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, and Director of MONSE Shantay Jackson.

County Executive Steuart Pittman also issued the a statement following the violent arrest:

“America and Anne Arundel County are weeping tonight, as am I and my wife Erin.



“We saw the worst of humanity in the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers, and we saw the best of humanity in the response of his mother, Mrs. RowVaughn Wells.



“Her love for her son, and his love for her are a heart-wrenching inspiration. Her ability to call for peace amidst the loss, and to commend her police chief and district attorney while condemning the officers’ actions, even while expressing sadness toward them and their families, is an extraordinary example for the rest of us to follow.



“I, and I hope others, will take to heart the words of our Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Amal Awad: “The answer does not exist in division and violence. The answer rests within us all to unite, to wrap our arms around this family, to uplift and support this family, to uplift and support one another, and continue the necessary work to prevent another tragedy.”



“Despite what happened in Memphis I know that in Maryland and in Anne Arundel County, we will make progress. Our communities are engaged, our elected leaders are engaged, our law enforcement agencies are engaged, and this incident will only inspire us to work harder toward peace.”





Attorney General Anthony Brown says "These videos, and the horrors that they portray, have been felt here in Maryland and across the nation." His full statement can be found below:

I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols, and to the community in Memphis and beyond that knew him and mourns his passing. I also grieve for our American community, which still has so far to travel to reach the goal of justice for all.



“These videos, and the horrors that they portray, have been felt here in Maryland and across the nation. Protesting injustice is a proud American tradition, and I stand with you in peaceful opposition to the violence and degradation portrayed in these videos.



“As the Attorney General, I promise to uphold the ideals that all Marylanders share – that justice should not depend on race or wealth or geography, and that no person or profession is exempt from the rule of law. I promise to be present with our Maryland community while we reckon with injustice, and to listen and learn as we work together to ensure that the brutality that ended Mr. Nichols’ life will never happen again.”





In light of the footage released, the Baltimore Police Department is aware of potential protests and have safeguards in place.

The Baltimore Police Department is aware of potential protests and stands ready to safeguard those peacefully participating and exercising their 1st Amendment rights. The Department is creating a contingency plan in the event that we deploy to areas across the city to support those participating in peaceful protests. The Department is coordinating with many local and state law enforcement partners to maintain a calm and safe environment for all.





The Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the case.