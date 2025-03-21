Call it a Knight: The City College boys are up another championship

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City College boys basketball team overcame a 14-point deficit in the state title game, and for the second time in three years, the Black Knights can call themselves state champions.

Coach Omarr Smith is no stranger to success on the basketball court.

He's won championships as a player and coach.

After a tough end to the season last year, he knew these guys wanted to win it all. It came with sacrifice.

"When school started, I said everybody a gallon of water a day. Bring ya water, no fast food. Stuff like that," says Smith.

The guys said 'no problem' and bought in.

The process led them to a date with Sherwood in the state championship game.

This is when adversity stepped on the court. The Knights were searching for answers, finding themselves down double digits at the half.

"I said you got 16 minutes left in your season. I said either you can roll over and end it or we can go back and fight the last 16 minutes.

This battle-tested group fought and endured the hardship, defeating Sherwood 70-61.

Even though Coach O has a deep history with winning, this one was the sweetest.

"That's the best one because I did it with my son, and it was something that we talked about, something that we dreamed about, something that I prayed on daily. Just to have that feeling, to experience that with him, is something we'll never forget."

"I knew I only had one year left to play for him, and I knew it was only one way I wanted to go out, so it was really nothing personally keeping me from winning that state championship with him."

Now as the Black Knights prepare to hang another championship banner, they'll bond over this journey, an accomplishment that will live with them forever—being state champs.