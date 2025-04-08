California man flew to Dulles, took taxi to Montgomery County to kill Supreme Court Justice

29-year-old Nicholas John Roske from Simi Valley, California, pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempting to kill a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, says the United States Department of Justice.

Roske admitted to flying from LAX (Los Angeles International Airport) to Dulles International Airport (June 7, 2022) in Northern Virginia with a gun and ammo in his checked baggage.

He got in a taxi at Dulles Airport and got out in Montgomery County, Maryland, to kill the Supreme Court Justice.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Roske got out of a taxi in front of the Supreme Court Justice's home at 1:05 am on June 8th, 2022.

Two deputy U.S. Marshals protecting the justice's home immediately noticed Roske, who was wearing all black clothing and had a backpack and suitcase, got out of their vehicles.

Roske would then walk down the street.

Roske called a Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center, telling an operator he flew from California, was armed, to kill a specific Supreme Court justice.

Montgomery County Police officers then drove to the location and arrested Roske.

After searching his suitcase and backpack, officers found a tactical knife, a tactical chest rig, two magazines, each containing 10 rounds of ammunition; 17 additional rounds of ammunition; pepper spray; zip ties; a hammer; screwdrivers; a nail punch; a crowbar; a pistol light; duct tape; hiking boots with padding on the outside of the soles; and lock-pick tools, along with other items.

Roske later stated his reasoning for wanting to kill the justice. He was angry about a recently leaked Supreme Court draft decision on abortion as well as the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

He faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman scheduled sentencing for Oct. 3. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

