BWI's dog detective Argo gets a prime spot in the TSA's 2025 Canine Calendar

BWI THURGOOD MARSHALL AIRPORT — If you've traveled through BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, chances are you've seen Argo in action.

Currently, Argo’s role is to ensure the sniff out all the danger at the airport, but his resume extends far beyond that.

He played a key role in securing Super Bowl LVI and LVII, and helped keep the public safe during the 20th Anniversary ceremonies of the September 11th attacks.

In 2025, you can find Argo featured in the newly released TSA Canine Calendar, where he smiles big, as Mr. July.

Argo, along with 12 of his fellow canine detectives, was selected from 88 entries submitted by TSA teams nationwide. Each month highlights a different explosive-detecting dog, showcasing their unique skills and favorite things.

And for a special treat, the last page includes all 88 entries.

With over 1,000 canine teams across more than 100 airports, mass transit, and maritime systems nationwide, Argo is just one of many dedicated dogs working to keep us safe.

Even better, you can download the calendar for free.

