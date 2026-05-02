BWI recommends alternative travel following the shut down of Spirit Airlines

BALTIMORE — Spirit Airlines announced early Saturday that it is ceasing operations and that all flights have been canceled, stranding thousands of customers.

As of this time, all Spirit Airlines flights scheduled at BWI Airport and throughout the Spirit network have been canceled, BWI said in a post on X.

"Travelers are encouraged to contact their booking providers or credit card companies regarding refunds, and to check with alternative airlines for rebooking options," the post said.

ALERT: @SpiritAirlines has ceased operations. Spirit passengers should not come to the airport.



More information for Spirit passengers is available at https://t.co/csXC2cTORw. pic.twitter.com/4KE7IxsGQ3 — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) May 2, 2026

The announcement came one day after reports that Spirit would shut down following the Trump administration’s failure to reach a bailout agreement with the airline.

President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that a final offer had been made to Spirit.

Spirit has filed for bankruptcy twice in the past two years. The airline said this time it could not continue flying amid higher oil and fuel prices.

With the abrupt cancellations, several other airlines announced expanded service and discounts for displaced Spirit customers. United, JetBlue and Frontier were among the carriers offering reduced fares.