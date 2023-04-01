Businesses enforcing strict policies with kids causing problems in Baltimore Co.

BALTIMORE COUNTY — It's a place where people go to eat and shop, but lately the Perry Hall Square Shopping Center has been dealing with kids causing problems. That’s causing some businesses to crack down.

"When things get out of control it gets rowdy and somebody's going to get hurt,“ said John Diferdinando, manager of Boardwalk Fries.

Councilman David Marks hears this a lot from store owners at the Perry Hall Square Shopping Center. They say kids from the middle and high school have been going to the shopping center when school lets out causing problems.

"When you have vandalism occurring or noise or potential theft, that's unacceptable,” said Marks.

BJ’s Pub sits close to the end of the shopping strip. Owner Annette Ambridge says the trouble is not happening inside her business, it's right outside the door.

"The big issue is on the bikes, they feel like the person walking should stop and give them the right away, which bikes aren't even allowed in the shopping center. They drive by in front of my establishment and harass the customers that are outside,” said Ambridge.

"I’ve seen numerous fights, I’ve seen kids when they're running through cars run by and scratch it. Trash, they'll just eat stuff and throw it, the trash,” said Diferdinando.

Down at the other end of the strip sits Boardwalk Fries, where manager Diferdinando says he's had to set rules to enter his restaurant. "I've enforced a rule where you are not allowed to come in unless you are buying something.”

It doesn't stop there, next to the shopping center is Chick Fil A that has also had the same problems. Starting their own rules last week, from now on, an adult must be with anyone under 18.

Councilman Marks says parents must step up.

"Parents need to take care of their kids. I know a lot of parents are working, they need to ask their kids what they are doing, they need to tell their kids there's going to be consequences. Security knows about this problem, police know about this problem, the school administration does and the elected officials,” said Marks.

A security guard that patrols the parking lot says there are a few students they’ve banned from the property.