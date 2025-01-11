'Building on a century of excellence': Baltimore elementary middle school turns 100!

BALTIMORE — There was tons of excitement Friday at Roland Park Elementary Middle School as students, staff, alumni, and even the mayor came to celebrate its 100 years.

"Building on a century of excellence", it's the motto and theme for the celebration.

The school was established in 1925 and just 2 years after it opened enrollment grew from 850 students to around 14,000.

A century later, the school is continuing to thrive and many say it is one of the best schools in the district, including Mayor Brandon Scott, an alumnus of Roland Park.

"It's great to be back home at Roland Park 100 years of the best middle school in Baltimore, putting out excellence every day. But just to come back here to see the students for them to see me and know that they can one day do whatever they want because of Roland Park alumni, we do so many great things in Baltimore and beyond," says Mayor Scott.

The celebration included performances from the school band, chorus, and cheer team.

Students and staff also sang Happy Birthday.

The entire celebration was full of excitement and reflection, but maintaining a school for a century isn't easy.

"You know, with an older building, you find a different crack or a different leak. So, it's extremely challenging but it's a good challenge because we have a very supportive community as well as a very supportive school district," says Principal Brandon Pinkney.

Having support is what has kept the school's doors open.

"So please, I invite all alumni of diverse backgrounds to please come back and visit even if it's just for 10 to 15 minutes or if it's for the entire day, we would love to see you here so that our kids can look up and say wow I didn't know that you went to Roland Park," says Pinkney.

Friday was just the first of many events the school has planned to celebrate this milestone.

Throughout the year, they have a number of events including a Principal's panel in February where former principals of Roland Park will return to the school and share what they achieved during their time at the school.