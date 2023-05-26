Budget, worth nearly $4.9 billion, greenlit by Baltimore County Council

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The Baltimore County Council unanimously passed the budget for the 2024 fiscal year on Thursday.

Julian Jones, the chairman of the Council, called the budget 'fantastic' for the county and its roughly 850,000 residents.

The seven-member Council OK’d the budget, worth approximately $4.9 billion. Much of it is funded by property and income taxes.

Roughly half the budget - about $2.3 billion - is earmarked for Baltimore County schools, including renovations and employee salaries, inching the county closer to a state-blueprinted $60,000 starting teacher salary in Maryland schools.

"We’re not alone in this problem, in terms of attracting teachers," Jones continued. "But I do think the salary increases will be a tremendous help."

David Marks, a Republican member of the Council, says public safety is one of the budget's biggest components - operational police funding goes up $9 million, and the budget adds 100 take-home police cars - so officers can jump right in from home, especially in an emergency.

"We absolutely have to replenish our police force. We need to retain and attract new police officers," David Marks, another member of the council, told WMAR.

The county budget raises starting police salaries to $66,000.

"The Republican members, for many years, have pushed for property tax relief," Marks continued. "We’re outnumbered. It’s a 4 to 3 council."

Jones says that for 35 years, the county’s property tax rate hasn’t gone up. Marks hoped for a decrease, and for cuts in other areas, but he and his Republican colleagues ultimately decided to approve the budget.

"Two parties in Baltimore County came together. We boosted public safety, public education, and I think overall it’s a good budget," said Marks.

Johnny Olszewski, the Baltimore County Executive, thanked the council in a statement - saying the budget makes investments in the county’s people, communities, and infrastructure.

"With continued partnership with the Council, the school system, our state leaders, our incredible employees, and the public we serve, I know we will continue to raise the bar even higher in the years ahead for everyone who lives and works in Baltimore County," the statement read in-part.