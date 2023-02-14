Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bruce Springsteen to perform live at Camden Yards in September

Bruce Springsteen
(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Bruce Springsteen performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Saturday, June 25, 2022. <br/><br/>
Bruce Springsteen
Posted at 10:38 AM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 10:38:22-05

A big concert is coming to Oriole Park at Camden Yards later this year.

On Tuesday the team announced Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band would be performing live on September 9.

Those wishing to attend will first have to register on Verified Fan by February 9.

The Boss is already set for another show in Baltimore on April 7 at the CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena).

MORE: Bruce Springsteen to perform at Baltimore Arena next year

“As a lifelong fan of Bruce Springsteen and of my hometown, it’s an honor to announce that on September 9, 2023, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will play their first ever outdoor stadium show in Baltimore at Oriole Park at Camden Yards,” said Orioles Chairman and CEO, John Angelos.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices