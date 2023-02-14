Bruce Springsteen to perform live at Camden Yards in September

A big concert is coming to Oriole Park at Camden Yards later this year.

On Tuesday the team announced Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band would be performing live on September 9.

Those wishing to attend will first have to register on Verified Fan by February 9.

The Boss is already set for another show in Baltimore on April 7 at the CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena).

“As a lifelong fan of Bruce Springsteen and of my hometown, it’s an honor to announce that on September 9, 2023, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will play their first ever outdoor stadium show in Baltimore at Oriole Park at Camden Yards,” said Orioles Chairman and CEO, John Angelos.

