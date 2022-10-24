Pharrell Williams and the Mayor announce new name for Baltimore Arena

BALTIMORE — Pop star Pharrell Williams, Mayor Brandon Scott, and Ravens legend Ray Lewis announced that the Baltimore Arena will now be known as CFG Bank Arena.

Formerly known as Royal Farms Arena, the Oak View Group have invested $150 million into this project.

The group is also partnering with Maryland native Kevin Durant for renovations.

The renovations are designed to expand seating, upgrade lighting and redesign the exterior of the building with new glass materials and exterior sails.

The "Happy" singer was named as a partner for the project.

"This is gonna change things. This is gonna be a gamechanger," Williams said.

The arena was the old home of the Baltimore Bullets, hosted the Beatles, Prince and Michael Jackson.

"I'm not just excited about the name, but I'm excited about what's to come," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Blink-182 and Bruce Springsteen are among some of the performers set to perform at the new venue.

Since 2014, it held the name of Royal Farms Arena.

The new arena is set to open in 2023.