Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl goes further than the Thanksgiving Day game

"It's always a big thing for our family cause my dad went to Calvert Hall and played in the Turkey Bowl, I went there and played in the Turkey Bowl and he's playing,” said Ryan Swartz who is a Calvert Hall alum.

21-year-old Swartz is planning on supporting his little brother in the 103rd Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl. A Thanksgiving Day tradition that has been about spending the early morning at Barley's Backyard uptown cheering on his team to another win.

"Ryan hangs out here, his friends hang out here, we're all friends family," said Eleina Zittle who is a Barley's Background Hostess.

Watching rivals Calvert Hall and Loyola Blakefield will happen a little different this year. After an accident back in August on Hammerman Beach.

"I dove head first arms out and then I guess I just smashed my head directly into the sand. I was face down I couldn't really move,” said Swartz.

It was a moment that stopped time for the Swartz family.

"Next thing I know I’m at shock trauma with tubes down my throat, “ said Swartz.

He was paralyzed from the chest down. Since then, Swartz has been in rehab, taking it day-by-day in recovery at the University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institite. Now, he can even wiggle his hand.

"The fingers, my pointer middle and ring finger are all starting to move pretty good on their own. Still waiting on the pinky,” said Swartz.

For him it's support from not only his family, but all those in the community he grew up with.

A big part of that community is from Barley's Backyard, that is now taking this year's Turkey Bowl and turning into a fundraiser for Swartz.

"There's t-shirts to buy, there’s games to watch, food, drinks, brunch, lunch,” said Zittle.

15% of all proceeds will go to Ryan and his recovery. For his community, it's ‘climbing Ryan’s mountain’.

"To see people from different schools, different states like the opposite Loyola and Calvert Hall, they're rivalries, its so big and people are putting all that down just to come and help out a student in need,” said Zittle.

Doors open at seven Thanksgiving morning. The Turkey Bowl has taught him lessons he still uses today.

"Never quit, don't say I can't, just get it done no matter what it takes, that's really my motto right now, how I’m looking at this injury,” said Swartz.