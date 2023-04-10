Brooklyn teen takes plea for 2022 murder behind funeral home

Last Friday a Brooklyn, Maryland man entered a plea for the murder of Devin Freeman last year.

Freeman's body was found shot up behind Gonce Funeral Service on February 27.

Security camera footage showed Freeman meeting up with another individual at a 7-Eleven across the street.

The two were seen crossing Ritchie Highway at which point a physical struggle ensues.

Soon after, Freeman is seen collapsing onto the pavement.

Witnesses later called 911 reporting a body behind the funeral home.

The victim was left with an empty wallet and no shoes, shirt or jacket.

Detectives found Freeman's burnt backpack in a nearby alley with his jacket and shoes not far behind.

A check of Freeman's social media accounts indicated he was supposed to meet up with someone at the location to sell them marijuana.

Investigators identified the person who met Freeman as Jaden Kemetrius Crowner, 19.

Inside Crowner's home which is just one block from the murder scene, police found the hoodie he was wearing in the video that now had Freeman's blood on it.

A judge accepted an Alford Plead from Crowner which does not admit guilt, but acknowledges enough evidence exists to convict

“This was a senseless crime where one teen lured another to meet up for the sole purpose of robbing and murdering him,” Leitess said. “This was a calculated plan and the defendant’s actions show that he has no regard for human life, and it is for the safety of our community that we are seeking a life sentence.”

Court documents show Crowner did not act alone in taking Freeman's life. Devin Garrett Twigg also face first degree murder charges in connection with trial scheduled to begin on May 15.

According to online court records, less than two weeks after killing Freeman, Crowner was arrested and charged in Prince George's County for illegally possessing a handgun. He's set to go on trial for that case on April 25.

That's not all, case search also shows Crowner awaiting a trial in August for another alleged murder committed in 2020, when he was just 15-years-old.

Twigg also has multiple past firearms convictions in Anne Arundel, Howard, and Montgomery Counties.