Brooklyn Day mass shooting suspect pleads guilty to four charges Monday

BALTIMORE — Officials with the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office confirmed that Tristan Jackson, a suspect in the Brooklyn Day mass shooting, pleaded guilty to four charges on Monday.

Jackson was among a slew of suspects arrested in connection to the Brooklyn mass shooting that left Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, dead and 28 others injured.

RELATED: Suspect arrested and charged with attempted murder in Brooklyn Homes mass shooting

The tragedy occurred around 12:30 am on July 2, 2023 in the 800 block of Gretna Court.

Charging documents say Jackson was seen on surveillance video shooting at seven people who were running away from him.

At the time of the shooting, Jackson was on GPS monitoring for an unrelated incident and those records placed Jackson at the location of the Brooklyn Day celebration.

Upon his initial arrest, Jackson faced seven counts of Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder, seven counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, and 41 other related charges.

On Monday, Jackson pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, use of a firearm in crime of violence, conspiracy to commit first degree assault, and minor in possession of fierarm.

His sentencing date is set for April 29.

None of the other suspects in this case are facing murder charges.