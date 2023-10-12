Bringing more activity and beauty to the York Road Corridor

BALTIMORE — There's new life being breathed into North Baltimore. For years, the York Road Corridor has been home to small businesses. Now, the city is devoting new resources to support them, all while expanding and adding charm to the area.

"It is my goal that the new businesses that we attract to this district are locally owned, are mostly minority Black-owned businesses and I think Belvedere Square is a good example of that,” said Sam Storey, who has filled the newly created position of Executive Director of York Corridor Business Improvement District.

Storey shared his vision for the future of the York Road Corridor. Starting at Northern Parkway all the way down to 39th Street, he's looking to strengthen the two point seven miles of York Road.

"There are a need of services in this area there's more trash than a lot of businesses would like, there's more crime and just overall a sense that there needs to be more activity and more beauty,” said Storey.

Seeing that beauty expand into other neighborhoods.

"All these incredible businesses and bring some of that vitality down south because that's where you see a lot more of the vacant," Storey said. “Country Chocolate right there is a fantastic business that's Black-owned and I want to bring more of that spirit into this district.”

WMAR2 News’ Ashley McDowell walked with Storey through Belvedere Square. Some business owners took notice and wanted to talk about how the area could use help.

"I think something that we really struggled with this year, we planned the summer concerts for ourselves as the tenets and not really involving the property management because we didn't have their support this year and we found that the permitting fees were much much more expensive than they've ever been before with no explanation,” said Max Marshall, who is the Assistant Manager of Atwater’s Belvedere Square Market.

An issue Storey says they've included funding for. "I would love to partner on these events in the future, I mean we have our own budget for events and programs so if there is ever a case where a long standing event is at risk of shutting down due to lack of funds or new expenses, we'd be happy to step in and be that partner with you on that.”

While a big focus is cleaning up the area and attracting more business, it's also providing a better sense of safety, something Storey is hearing from a lot of people in the area.

"There's a lot that a business improvement district can do to limit the conditions for crime to proliferate. In the beginning I will be focusing on the built environment pieces that evidence research has shown does have a connection to crime,” said Storey.

He said he’ll be adding CitiWatch cameras and new lighting. "In some of our darkest most crime heavy areas, thinking specifically about the Cold Springs/ York intersection. I'm also open to hiring private police force or contracting with the Maryland State Police,” Storey said.

A robust set of resources, to ensure the district is clean, safe, and thriving.