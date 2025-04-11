Bridge isn't just a game for fun, it also has health benefits

HANOVER, Md. — The "chess of card games," is how card players from around the country at the National Bridge Tournament describe the game of bridge. The games were held at LIVE! Casino and Event Center in Severn, MD from April 5th to the 11th.

Bridge is a game of mind exercise, mind games, intense concentration and mental acuity.

At first glance, this game may not be your definition of exciting.

"I think people assume automatically the only old people enjoy this game, but that's simply not true," said Harold Singleton III, a bridge player and competitor in the tournament.

But this isn't just your grandma's card game.

It's a game of strategy, planning and co-operation.

“And if you are faint at heart, it's not a game for you, but if you're very competitive, it keeps your mind stimulated, and I would tell seniors that one of the primary advantages is it's brain exercise,” said Gloria Christler, the National President of the American Bridge Association.

And brain exercise through bridge has proven health benefits.

“It helps to increase the dendrites and the synapses in your brain,” said Thea Johnson, the Marketing Specialist National Bridge Association. “It deters or delays onset of dementia and cognitive decline. Alzheimer's Association.”

And these bridge players are looking to pay forward these benefits.

“Most of the bridge organizations actually raise money for the Alzheimer's Foundation because the research supports how beneficial playing bridge is for older people in particular as it relates to your cognitive health,” Johnson said.

So, whether you're a seasoned player, or new to the game, bridge is a bridge to better brain health and connection to others.