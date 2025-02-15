Breweries say steel and aluminum tariffs will increase cost of beer

At Checkerspot Brewing in Baltimore, you can't have the beer without the steel to hold it.

"This is where the magic happens," owner, Judy Neff said, "This is a eyelash viper, it's a hazy IPA."

But she told WMAR 2 News that aluminum is even more important.

"That's how we sell it on draft in kegs and cans so that's how we get it into liquor stores and get it out there."

That's why President Donald Trump's 25% tariff on aluminum and steel is so daunting for her business.

"Cans are already expensive as it is and increasing the prices; the 25 percent would probably be more than the increase we saw during Covid."

According to the World Bank, aluminum costs more than $2,500 per ton.

And Judy said it's not just her business that will be affected.

"Anything you see in cans from coke cans, beer cans, anything that's in cans; there's going to be no option."

Leaving her with no other option than having customers pay a little more for their product.

Local steel manufacturers like Stone Steel Corporation face the same issues.

"One of the large products of steel that goes into construction into concrete is rebar, reinforcing bar," company President Vince Pappas said, "The domestic producers of rebar have taken advantage of the fact that tariffs are coming on the imports and have already raised pricing."

He told WMAR 2 News the price increase is significant.

"You think about projects that have already been priced out, bid, awarded, money has been secured and now the price of the job just went up $70 a ton."

And it's not just the customers whose wallets will be hurting.

"That could potentially put things right back on hold. Jobs that were waiting for things to settle back down may go right back on hold."

But the one thing both businesses wanted to emphasize is that there's still a lot of uncertainty around these tariffs.

They don't know exactly what's going to happen but choose to air on the side of caution while they wait it out.

