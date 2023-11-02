Breast Cancer survivors will take on the runway for a fundraiser fashion show

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Get ready for an electrifying evening at the Fashion Show and Brunch Extravaganza fundraiser this weekend in Reisterstown. It's a show starring survivors and relatives of those who lost their struggle to breast cancer.

It's almost time for 10 beautiful ladies to take the runway.

"I’m excited because this is my first time, believe it or not, modeling,” said Lyque O’Connor.

Ashley McDowell

Although Kissy Murrow and O'Connor have their own unique styles, these women share a similar story. They're both breast cancer survivors.

"I got introduced to the big “C”, breast cancer, when the world got introduced to the other big “C “which was COVID-19,” said Murrow.

Murrow was diagnosed at a time when everything was shut down and isolated. That meant no family by her side during the treatments.

"I had to go through chemo as a drop off, other surgeries being a drop off and also the radiation. It wasn't an easy task but God gave me the strength to endure, to concur breast cancer,” said Murrow.

O’Connor went through 15 years with fibrocystic breasts.

"So I was going to a breast specialist every six months and getting mammograms and sonograms and having them aspirate the fluid from the lump,” said O'Connor.

Never thinking that one day, after all those years, it would turn into cancer. Followed by a surgery to remove it.

"I didn't have any idea that I was under 15 hours and I just called my husband like hey and he was like baby you know how long you was in surgery and I said no I didn't,” said O’Connor. “It was like I just woke up and seven days later I’m cancer free."

It's a fight that Murrow and O'Conner are bringing awareness to by walking the runway with other survivors and those affected.

"I’ve had family members even recently who have died of cancer, and I've had friends and I’m at the stage where their parents are dying, and it hit home to me. This is a real thing, it's in my face and I’m like I need to do something about it,” said Kim Rowland, the owner of The Mahogany where the fashion show will take place.

Rowland partnered with Michelle Brown, the owner of Nova's Closet, who opened her doors to dress the ladies for the fashion show extravaganza.

"It felt like a party, they all came and I let them pick out whatever they were comfortable with,” said Brown. “Some of them are wearing hats, there are several dresses I have plenty of dresses, they picked out shoes.”

Even with all the excitement for the outing, all the ladies stress the importance of routine mammograms, as it can save your life.

"I am a strong woman but I didn't know how strong I had to be to be cancer strong and to be cancer strong is like phenomenal,” said O’Connor.

The fashion show is 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday in Reisterstown at The Mahogany and includes an open bar and buffet. Tickets are $50 and all proceeds will be given to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.