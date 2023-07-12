BPD releases body cam footage from deadly police-involved shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police released body cam footage from the police-involved shooting that killed a man on North Milton Avenue on June 29.

Just before 5:30pm, two officers came across 40-year-old Darryl Gamble who was wanted on a warrant.

As officers attempted to engage, he drove off.

Officers followed Gamble until he reached the intersection of E. Fairmount and N. Milton Avenues, where his car became disabled.

As officers drove by Gamble got out of the car and fired multiple shots striking an unmarked police cruiser.

Officers returned gunfire, but the suspect dropped one weapon then picked up another and fired again. Altogether, dozens of shots were fired between officers and the suspect.

The suspected gunman was ultimately killed during the exchange. Four loaded firearms were recovered near the suspect, including a handgun with an extended magazine and a short-barreled rifle.

None of the involved officers were injured. They've since been identified as officers Matthew Banocy, Nicholas DeJesus, Austin Gutridge, Connor Johnson and Nevin Nolte.

Those officers remain on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

*WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND COULD CONTAIN IMAGES NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN*