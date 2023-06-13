BPD officer who threatened to kill teen gets 18 months of probation

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police officer Maxwell Dundore has been sentenced to 18 months of probation after he threatened to choke and kill a teenager.

He was also given a "stay-away" order from the victims according to the State's Attorney's Office.

The incident all took place on April 27, 2020.

Dundore was called to the 2800 block of Mayfield Avenue, where 17-year-old Bobby Adams was seen getting out of the driver's side of a car that was reported stolen.

Adams attempted to flee on foot when Dundore grabbed him, causing both to fall to the ground.

The suspect got up first, prompting Dundore to slam him face-down to the ground.

To prevent him from trying to get away again, Dundore wrapped his left arm around the neck of Adams reportedly saying, “I swear to God, I’ll choke you out if you don’t stop."

After releasing Adams head and neck area, and while Adams presented no threat to him because he was handcuffed, Dundore pushed Adams on the right side of his face.