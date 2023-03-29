'I will kill you': BPD officer convicted of all charges for assaulting teenage suspect

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police officer Maxwell Dundore has been convicted of second-degree assault and misconduct stemming from an incident that happened April 27, 2020.

His co-defendant Sergeant Brendan O'Leary is scheduled for trial on April 18, 2023, for charges of false statement and misconduct in office.

Dundore faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for the second-degree assault charge.

“I campaigned for this office to change the culture of accountability in Baltimore, regardless of status or rank. This conviction exemplifies that commitment and is vitally important in restoring public trust in the criminal justice system by reaffirming that officers who break the law will be held accountable for their actions,” said State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates.

On April 27, 2020, Dundore was called to the 2800 block of Mayfield Avenue, where 17-year-old Bobby Adams was seen getting out of the driver's side of a car that was reported stolen.

Adams allegedly attempted to flee on foot when Dundore grabbed him, causing both to fall to the ground.

The suspect got up first, prompting Dundore to slam him face-down to the ground.

To prevent him from trying to get away again, Dundore allegedly wrapped his left arm around the neck of Adams saying, “I swear to God, I’ll choke you out if you don’t stop."

Just as another officer tried to secure Adams' legs, he began kicking them in an attempt to break free.

As the struggle went on, prosecutors say Dundore continued holding Adams underneath the chin near the throat saying, “I will choke you. I will kill you.”

Multiple officers then arrived and assisted in putting Adams in handcuffs.

After releasing Adams head and neck area, and while Adams presented no threat to him because he was handcuffed, Dundore pushed Adams on the right side of his face.