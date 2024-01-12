BPD officer caught on camera stealing money from business he was supposed to be checking on

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Police officer on Thursday was convicted of theft and misconduct while on the job.

Prosecutors said officer Eric Payton was supposed to be checking on a business whose door was left open overnight.

While searching to make sure no one had broken in, Payton picked up an envelope belonging to the business that had fallen on the floor and placed it in his pocket.

The envelope contained $111.

Later that afternoon an employee of the business called police to report the missing envelope.

A review of security camera footage at the business showed Payton taking it.

Court documents say Payton never did submit the envelope to evidence control, and instead kept the money inside of it.

"The actions of Officer Payton not only victimized this local business, but eroded the fragile trust between community and law enforcement," said Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates. "Every single upstanding officer in the police department pays the price when one of their own casts ethics aside to commit a crime against the very people they are supposed to protect and serve."

Payton is scheduled to be sentenced February 5.

The theft charge carries a maximum penalty of six months of prison and/or $500 in fines. Sentencing for Misconduct in office is at the judge's discretion.

At last check Payton was suspended from the department without pay.