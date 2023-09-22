BPD officer charged with misconduct and theft, suspended without pay

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police officer Eric Payton has been charged with misconduct in office and theft for an incident that happened on Sept. 20, 2023.

Police say Payton's police powers have been suspended and he's also been suspended without pay.

Payton is an almost seven-year member of the Department. He was assigned to the Northeast District.

“The Department takes misconduct in office, and other illegal behaviors, very seriously. Each member takes an oath of office to uphold the Constitution and to serve the citizens of Baltimore,” said Acting Commissioner Richard Worley. “It is of the upmost importance to the Department that we continue to work to strengthen trust with the community, strengthen relationships and remain steadfast in our commitment to transparency. This type of conduct, if proven, erodes that process and hurts us all.”

“Transparency and accountability have been priorities for my administration since day one. I’ve said repeatedly: any city employee who is caught doing the wrong thing, no matter what agency or office they work for, will be held accountable for breaking the public’s trust,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I appreciate the swift action that is being taken by Commissioner Worley and the BPD in handling this issue.”

No other information about the alleged incident was provided.