BPD: Mother found dead on I-95 was murdered in same home where daughter's body was discovered

BALTIMORE — Police say a woman found dead on the side of I-95 last year was killed in the same Southwest Baltimore home where her young daughter's body was discovered just days prior.

Danielle Shanae Parnell is the biological mother of three-year-old My’royal Bennett.

Back in April 2022 My’royal was found murdered inside a home that had been set on fire on Vancouver Road.

Four days later a construction worker noticed a woman lying along I-95 by the Cecil and Harford County line. It was Danielle.

At the time investigators were unsure of how she ended up there.

Although detectives have still not officially confirmed whether the mother and daughter's slayings are connected, Wednesday is the first time they revealed both My'royal and Danielle were killed at the same location.

It remains unclear if the two were murdered on the same day and what their official cause of death was.

For now all police will tell us is they're considering each case a homicide. So far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.