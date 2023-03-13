Family of real-life ref in 'Creed III' watches screening in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — It’s been a blockbuster career for Tony Weeks. He’s refereed hundreds of fights, including with the sport’s biggest stars: Manny Pacquiao, Oscar de la Hoya, Floyd Mayweather.

And now, Adonis Creed.

Weeks, a boxing referee, has a role as a ref in 'Creed III,' and his family joined together in Anne Arundel County Sunday for a private screening.

"Lots of emotions, lots of feelings," Weeks told WMAR. "To be a part of this movie, and have my family and friends, it’s just an unbelievable experience."

Dozens packed the theater on Sunday in Glen Burnie to watch Weeks officiate on the big screen. Unlike Weeks’ past bouts, this fight is not a real one - but his casting brings a real-life presence to the production.

"What they’re doing now, with these fight scenes, they’re bringing authentic people in the boxing game," Weeks added. "Whether it’s referees, judges, announcers, to make the scene more authentic.”

"We’re super excited to be watching the film he was in as a family," said Valerie Jamison-Elikens, Weeks' cousin.

"I was proud. I was happy for him," Jamison-Elikens added. "And i hope this will lead to more roles for him."