Bowie State University awarded $727,500 grant to expand solar energy and clean energy workforce programs

Bowie State University has been awarded a $727,500 grant from the Maryland Energy Administration.

The grant for the college is multi-purpose.

The funds will be focused on boosting academic offerings, student career prep in the energy sector, and renewable energy use expansion.

The award comes as part of the FY2026 Higher Education Clean Energy Program.

It centers sustainability, energy innovation and workforce development across Maryland’s colleges and universities.

Bowie is aiming to install around 165 kilowatts of solar energy capacity throughout the campus.

Consequently, this will reduce the university's environmental footprint.

“This investment represents a significant step forward in Bowie State University’s commitment to sustainability and innovation,” said Dr. Yvonne Harris, vice president for research and innovation.

“By integrating renewable energy infrastructure with academic and workforce development opportunities, we are preparing students to lead in a clean energy future while reducing our campus’ environmental impact.”