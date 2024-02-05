Boston Inn motel in Westminster catches fire for third time in three years

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A Westminster motel caught fire over the weekend, causing $100,000 in damage.

It's at least the third time in as many years that a fire has occurred at The Boston Inn.

This time originating from a stove inside a first floor room.

SEE ALSO: Maryland State Police investigating shooting at hotel in Westminster Monday

Although no one was injured, several tenants had to be relocated to other rooms.

The fire was ultimately placed under control in about 15 minutes.

Last February a fire at the motel claimed the life of a 48-year-old man.

Then in August of 2022 flames broke out inside the Motel laundry room causing another $50,000 in damage.

MORE: Man busted for hosting hotel room party in violation of Hogan order, giving alcohol to teens

This latest fire has been ruled accidental.

It's unclear if a smoke alarm was inside the room where it occurred, however those above it were properly equipped, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.