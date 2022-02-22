Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland State Police investigating shooting at hotel in Westminster Monday

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
File: Crime scene tape (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 10:10 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 22:10:54-05

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Monday evening in Westminster.

According to officials, troopers responded to the Boston Inn on Baltimore Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m. for a disturbance and found the victim with gunshot wounds.

The victim was flown the University of Maryland Shock Trauma for treatment.

Investigators do not have any suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3001. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019