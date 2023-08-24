Boozeless bottle shop opening in Baltimore, offering zero-proof drinks

BALTIMORE — "Nine out of ten times, the first reaction is: 'wow, this tastes pretty good!'"

That was exactly what Darryl Collins said when he first tried a nonalcoholic beer.

As an extrovert, and an attorney, going out for drinks became a regular part of his routine, both to socialize and decompress.

"And then at the end of the week, I realized, wow I maybe had three beers on Monday, three on Tuesday, and then it begins to add up. Like wow, I've consumed a lot of alcohol this week," Collins said.

Once he discovered happy hours could come without the hangovers, he was sold.

"And I've just been on a mission to introduce it to everyone," Collins said.

Nonalcoholic beer has been around for awhile. But for a long time, it stood alone. As demand for zero-proof drinks has grown, so have the options.

"Right now there are over 500 nonalcoholic options," Collins said.

Although there's a lot of product out there, there's far fewer places to purchase them. Enter - Hopscotch.

It's a new bottle shop in Fells Point that caters to everyone - whether you're sober, pregnant, or just looking to cut back.

"That's how I came up with the name Hopscotch. Some people have one foot in, one foot out. Those are the sober-curious people who drink alcohol and nonalcoholic beverages. Then you have other people with two feet in, and those are the people who are sober-serious and don't drink any alcohol at all," Collins said.

The motto at Hopscotch is: "first drink's on us." Every day that the place is open, there will be a new drink on tap for customers to sample.

The shop will also host events like mocktail-making classes and wine or beer tastings.

The grand opening is this weekend.

You can find more updates on theshop's Facebook page.

