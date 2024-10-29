Booker T. Washington students have 'barbershop talk' about domestic violence

CANTON, Md. — Barbershop talk is known as a way for men to connect with others and get advice about everyday life.

For some people, the barbershop is a safe space.

On Monday, the safe space was The Gud Shop for a group of middle school students from Booker T. Washington Middle School.

“This is one of those places where the most authentic conversations come to life, and our boys know it, our girls know it, and so just to create this space is incredible," says Rashida Ford, Principal at Booker T. Washington.

The topic of conversation is domestic violence, what it looks like, and how to handle situations and even prevent violence before it happens.

“They are building relationships early, and so we want them to learn the tools to communicate better to communicate healthier and learn respect and how to recognize signs early. That way, as they grow up, they have the tools already when they are in romantic relationships," says Ashley Rivera.

Not only were the students learning tools for better communication, MONSE, local nonprofits, and the barbers got to learn exactly what the younger generations know or don’t know about domestic violence.

Leo Aquino, who works at The Gud Shop, says the students' knowledge of the subject before the conversation was not so good.

“I feel like it could be better. That's why it’s important that we have the conversation. We shouldn’t sugarcoat it, [it] should be straight to the point so kids can truly understand that domestic violence happens. They have probably seen it, and how to handle it, and how to handle it even in the future," says Leo Aquino.

He says he is glad this year’s group was middle school students instead of older teens.

“So, installing it in them now versus later is super important, especially in this environment. They get more comfortable," says Aquino.

Rivera says since the first cut-the-silence event last October, MONSE has gotten more requests to have these types of conversations.

She says many schools and organizations reach out, saying:

“We want to talk to our young people better, we need the language and the spaces and the trust to have these types of conversations because there [are] questions that are being asked, and we don’t have the right answers," says Rivera.

It's exactly why Ford brought her students to the shop.

“To talk about things that are uncomfortable, because when things are uncomfortable, and you have the courage to talk about them, we kind of see change happen. So, I want them to be inspired to use their voice and to have difficult conversations and to know that there are adults around them that love and care for them, that can help them have those conversations in a safe way," says Ford.

Aquino says he also wants to encourage the students to be leaders and set a good example for those around them, especially when it comes to conflict resolution.