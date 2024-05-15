Bomb threat reported at Maryland State House for second day in a row

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — For the second day in a row, the Maryland State House received a bomb threat.

Annapolis Police say they received the call from someone making the threat around 3:38 p.m.

Maryland Capitol Police blocked off traffic around the State House.

After completing a search of the State House and surrounding areas, an all-clear order was issued at 4:41 p.m.

This time, there was no text sent through the emergency alert system.

Just yesterday, another bomb threat was called in and an all-clear was given two hours later.

