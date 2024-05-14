Watch Now
All-clear issued after reported bomb threat at Maryland State House

Police are sweeping the Maryland State House complex after a phoned-in threat.
Posted at 4:16 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 17:43:52-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Police Department received a call from someone making a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon.

The threat was phoned in around 3:45 p.m., and the building was evacuated.

An emergency text alert was sent to registered users telling them to evacuate the area and please head home.

It also read, "THIS IS NOT A DRILL."

Police conducted a comprehensive search of the State House and surrounding areas.

At 5:21 p.m., Maryland Capitol Police issued an all-clear order and the State House resumed normal operations.

