Boil water advisory lifted following York Road water main repairs in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE — A boil water advisory has been lifted after repairs were made to a 20-inch water main break along York Road that impacted residents in the Cockeysville, Hunt Valley and Sparks communities.

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works said water sampling was conducted at the affected sites and results showed it was safe to consume.

Such boil advisories are issued when a loss of water pressure occurs to one or more residences.

No E. coli or total coliform bacteria was detected in the impacted areas.

The advisory had been in effect since Tuesday.

Crews has to flush and replace some piping in order to restore water to the system.

The portion of York Road that had been closed to traffic has since reopened.

Now that the advisory has been lifted, here are some steps residents should follow to ensure healthy water consumption.