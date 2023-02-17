Boil water advisory lifted following York Road water main repairs in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE — A boil water advisory has been lifted after repairs were made to a 20-inch water main break along York Road that impacted residents in the Cockeysville, Hunt Valley and Sparks communities.
The Baltimore City Department of Public Works said water sampling was conducted at the affected sites and results showed it was safe to consume.
Such boil advisories are issued when a loss of water pressure occurs to one or more residences.
No E. coli or total coliform bacteria was detected in the impacted areas.
The advisory had been in effect since Tuesday.
Crews has to flush and replace some piping in order to restore water to the system.
The portion of York Road that had been closed to traffic has since reopened.
Now that the advisory has been lifted, here are some steps residents should follow to ensure healthy water consumption.
- Run all cold water taps for fifteen (15) minutes.
- If you have a single-lever faucet, set it to run cold water.
- Begin with the lowest faucet in your home or business and then open the other faucets one at a time, moving from your lowest floor to your highest.
- After fifteen (15) minutes, turn off your faucets in reverse order, from highest to lowest.
- You should also flush your refrigerator's water lines.
- All ice made since the boil water advisory was put in place should be discarded, as well as the next three batches.
- Ice maker containers should be wiped clean with a solution of two tablespoons bleach to one gallon of water.
- Apartment buildings and multi-story buildings should notify all residents, occupants and users of this procedure and flush starting the closest tap to the water connection moving outward.