BOE voice concern over the "Fixed Price" policy for vacant properties

BALTIMORE — Vacant properties, we see them throughout the city and we've seen the dangers that can come from them.

A proposal that will make it easier to sell vacant properties the city owns went before the Board of Estimates for review, where it is scheduled to vote Wednesday.

It's called the "Fixed Price" policy and the council members are asking for two more weeks for further review.

Currently there are around 13,000 vacant properties, and the city only owns under a thousand of those.

The "Fixed Price" policy, allows certain city-owned vacant buildings and lots to be sold at a set price.

But as it currently sits, the properties would be sold on a first come, first served basis. Leaving concern to Councilwoman Odette Ramos, who represents the 14th District.

"The fact that it would benefit some and not others. Especially those that can sit on a website and hit refresh the entire time to see what properties are available," said Ramos.

The board is scheduled to vote on the pricing structure, something that was supposed to happen two weeks ago, but got delayed.

Developers can purchase for $3,000, and nonprofits for $1,000. Homes can even be sold for $1, but under community land trusts or an individual buyer that will live in the home for 5 years.

The board is asking the mayor's office for another two weeks to review the policy.

"One of the pieces, and huge concerns, that I’ve expressed time and time again is that there should be a prioritization to residents who want access to affordable home ownership in the communities that they've dealt through the crime, and blight, as they continue to move forward,” said Nick Mosby who is the Baltimore City Council President.

It's a concern that was echoed by Nneka Nnamdi, that goes beyond the pricing. She's the Executive Director of the SOS Fund.

"We firmly believe that speculators and slumlords should be barred from the process. If you have been keeping properties in poor condition, you should not get the benefit of a lower price model,” said Nnamdi.

The fixed pricing program will only apply to homes listed for sale here.