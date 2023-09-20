BOE approves $38,000 budget for BPD to obtain drones with GPS mapping

BALTIMORE — On Wednesday the Baltimore City Board of Estimates approved an equipment maintenance/service contract award to DiCaprio Precision Instruments for drones and GPS mapping pakcage for the Baltimore City Police Department.

BPD asked to get additional drones with GPS Mapping Package compatible with existing drones.

The budget is estimated at $38,152.45. It is a one-year license, with no renewal options.

Back in July, BPD asked the public for their thoughts on them using small unmanned aircraft systems technology during crime scene management and tactical situations.

Those scenarios include:



Hostage Rescues

Police Involved Shootings

Active Shooter

Shooting Investigations, to include Homicides

Barricaded Persons

Arsons and Explosions

High Risk Raids

De-escalation Techniques for Behavioral Health Crises

According to the agenda for Wednesday's BOE meeting, the amount requested is the city's estimated requirement, but the vendor will supply the city's requirement, be it more or less.