BOE approves $38,000 budget for BPD to obtain drones with GPS mapping

BALTIMORE — On Wednesday the Baltimore City Board of Estimates approved an equipment maintenance/service contract award to DiCaprio Precision Instruments for drones and GPS mapping pakcage for the Baltimore City Police Department.
BPD asked to get additional drones with GPS Mapping Package compatible with existing drones.
The budget is estimated at $38,152.45. It is a one-year license, with no renewal options.
Back in July, BPD asked the public for their thoughts on them using small unmanned aircraft systems technology during crime scene management and tactical situations.
Those scenarios include:
- Hostage Rescues
- Police Involved Shootings
- Active Shooter
- Shooting Investigations, to include Homicides
- Barricaded Persons
- Arsons and Explosions
- High Risk Raids
- De-escalation Techniques for Behavioral Health Crises
According to the agenda for Wednesday's BOE meeting, the amount requested is the city's estimated requirement, but the vendor will supply the city's requirement, be it more or less.