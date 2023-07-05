BPD seeks community feedback on use of drone technology for crime scenes, tactical situations

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police want to hear your thoughts on a plan to use small unmanned aircraft systems technology during crime scene management and tactical situations.

Beginning Thursday, July 6, the police department will host a 30-day public comment period to gain community feedback on the new policy.

The aircraft systems, or drones, will be used to as a more efficient cost-effective and safer alternative to documenting scenes, while simultaneously capturing images and aerial documentation that present a true and accurate representation of the scene for investigators and the court of law.

BPD also say that the technology will only be deployed in certain scenarios and will provide the safest, most efficient and most lawful methods for collecting information and apprehending suspects during tactical situations.

Some of the scenarios include:



Hostage Rescues

Police Involved Shootings

Active Shooter

Shooting Investigations, to include Homicides

Barricaded Persons

Arsons and Explosions

High Risk Raids

De-escalation Techniques for Behavioral Health Crises

Pilots of the drones will be required to attend a prep course concerning Federal Aviation Administration regulations related to unmanned flight in the National Airspace System.

Once the course is completed, potential pilots will take the FAA Unmanned Aircraft General - Small exam and will be tested on topics such as:

Applicable regulations relating to small unmanned aircraft system rating privileges, limitations and flight operation

Airspace classification and operating requirements, and flight restrictions affecting small unmanned aircraft operation

Aviation weather sources and effects of weather on small unmanned aircraft performance

Emergency procedures

Radio communication procedures

Physiological effects of drugs and alcohol

Aeronautical decision-making and judgment

Airport operations

Maintenance and pre-flight inspection procedures

Operation at night

To give your feedback on the policy on July 6, click here.