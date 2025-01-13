Bodycam footage shows Frederick officer shooting Pennsylvania fugitive through motel window

FREDERICK, Md. — Body-worn camera footage of a police involved shooting in Frederick was publicly released Monday.

The incident occurred August 1 last year at the Super 8 on Monocacy Boulevard.

Sheriff's deputies were there to serve an arrest warrant on Jack Primmer, who was wanted out of Pennsylvania on child sexual abuse charges.

The 17 plus minute video picks up with deputies knocking on Primmer's motel room door.

"We need to talk to you," deputies say, "About what," Primmer asks.

"You know what, open the door now," deputies answer. "I'll tell you right now, I got a gun," says Primmer. "So do we, open the door with your hands up now," deputies replied.

Deputies are then heard talking among themselves about using less-lethal force.

The standoff continued for about an hour, with Primmer refusing orders to open the door and surrender.

With guns and tasers drawn, deputies repeatedly tell Primmer he's under arrest on an open warrant.

The video then shows police outside surrounding the motel, when Primmer appears from a window waving a gun.

Officer Connor Walsleben of the Frederick Police Department fired first, striking Primmer through the window.

Meanwhile, officers posted in the hallway outside Primmer's room hear him scream after being shot.

Primmer, still armed with a gun, exits the room and is met with more gunfire from Corporal Alex Menedez of the Sheriff's Office.

Seconds after retreating back to his room,

The hallway quickly fills up with pistol smoke, forcing police to mask up.

Officers eventually move in and arrest a wounded Primmer, who is down riving in pain.

Primmer survived the shooting.

Both officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

The full video can be viewed here. Be warned, it's graphic.