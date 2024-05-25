Police-involved shooting in South Baltimore leaves one man dead

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened Friday night in South Baltimore.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of South Hanover Street when officers in the area identified a person of interest in a separate shooting that happened on May 22. No one was injured in that case.

Investigators say that when officers approached and questioned the man, he was sitting on the porch of a commercial building in the area of South Hanover Street and Baltic Avenue.

In a press release Saturday, body cam footage retrieved by investigators indicates the man standing up, removing a handgun from his waistband, and aiming it at the officers.

When they gave commands for the man to drop the gun, the man did not comply, resulting in both sides exchanging gunfire. The man and one of the officers were hit, with the officer suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

After officers rendered medical aid to the man, police recovered the handgun on the scene.

Both the man and officer were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Doctors later pronounced the man deceased.

An internal investigation has been opened. Investigators say the names of the deceased and discharging officers will be released within two business days of the incident. However, that period may be extended if there is a specific reason to believe that an officer’s safety is at risk.