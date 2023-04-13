Bodycam footage shows deadly police pursuit of robbery suspect

BALTIMORE — Body camera footage shows what led to a deadly police chase in Baltimore last month.

Officers were on the lookout for a white Chevy wanted in a failed ATM robbery in Westminster.

The car was spotted in the 1000 block of W. North Avenue, but the driver, 58-year-old Daniel Moss, refused to stop.

Moss led police on a several minute pursuit across districts, that ultimately ended with him crashing into a tree.

His wife, 74-year-old Linda Moss, was a passenger in the car and died on impact.

Although it remains unclear whether Daniel played any role in the attempted robbery, he was wanted on a Carroll County warrant for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash back in October.

The video is from the views of officers Bradley Roberson and Menachem Rosenbloom.

At one point within the final 45 seconds of the chase the Central District commander orders the officers to back off, for which they reply "we're about a block behind."

The district commander then issues a second directive which is not clear, but makes mention of the department's general orders.

Speaking among themselves the officers react with disbelief by shouting, "What? It's a f**king armed robbery car."

Although they turn off the siren, red and blue police lights can still be seen flashing.

Roberson, who throughout the chase expresses unfamiliarity with the area, asks Rosenbloom "can I keep going," for which he replies "yea."

Just seconds later, the fleeing car crashes.

At gunpoint, the officers pull Daniel from the car as he says repeatedly "I'm hurt."

It takes them both at least two minutes to realize Linda was trapped in the car.

One asks a handcuffed Daniel "was it just you in the car?" for which he answers "my wife was."

The officer responds "I don't give a sh*t about your wife, was anyone else in the car?"

Maryland's Attorney General is investigating the incident to determine whether the officers followed departmental procedures.

When asked to comment on the video, the Attorney General's Office said "It would be inappropriate for our office to comment on the video while we are actively investigating the case."

Prosecutors have not made a decision on whether the officers will face charges.

To watch the video, clickhere. Be warned it is graphic and contains strong langage.