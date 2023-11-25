One dead after shooting at Baltimore County Police; 2nd person dead inside home

PARKVILLE, Md. — A person is dead after shooting at Baltimore County Police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call in Parkville.

Friday at 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the 2700 block of Maple Avenue.

The first officers on the scene heard a person screaming and gun shots inside the home.

Police say a person in the home came out and started shooting at them and three officers returned fire.

That person was killed and officers recovered a handgun near the suspect's body.

Officers found another person shot to death inside the home.

Police have not identified either person at this time.

As homicide detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department investigate the circumstances surrounding the homicide, investigators with the Maryland Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigation’s Division will oversee the officer-involved shooting investigation.