BEL AIR, Md. — A rare glimpse of a foot chase with police after trying to break into a home near Bel Air at four o’clock in the morning.

Body-camera shows would-be burglar bust Body-camera shows would-be burglar bust

“A young woman was in her apartment and heard somebody trying to break in the bedroom window. So she called a relative who subsequently called 911,” said Major Lee Dunbar of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies immediately responded. We got there rather quickly. Saw the person standing outside of the window. The suspect wearing dark clothing and a hoodie. They ordered that person to stop. They refused to do so. Initiated in a foot pursuit, but we were able to get that person into custody.”

Over a year’s span from 2024 until ’25, home burglaries here in Harford County actually dropped by 20 percent. Police say there are certain things homeowners can do to try to better secure their property.

Security systems or even security signs, Ring cameras, and dogs can ward off burglars, and there’s more.

“Lighting is a big thing,” added Dunbar. “Leave lights on. We tell people, if you’re going for an extended amount of time, notify neighbors, leave the TV on, leave your Alexa on playing music. Have someone come stay at the house if you’re not there at the house. So there’s a whole host of things they can do.”

Anything to keep a would-be criminal from viewing your home as an easy target… easy that is, unless police show up and catch them in the act.

