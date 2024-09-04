Body-cam footage shows fleeing driver crash into tree, killing one

EASTON, Md. — New police body-worn camera footage shows a high speed pursuit in Talbot County that ended in a deadly crash.

On July 22 sheriff's deputies tried stopping a car on route 50 near Dutchmans Lane in Easton.

The unidentified teen driver refused to stop prompting a chase of nearly 10 minutes.

Around 7:15 that evening, the driver lost control colliding into a tree on Black Dog Alley.

Three passengers, a juvenile and two women, were also in the car at the time of the crash.

The woman seated in the front passenger seat died at the hospital.

Three others inside the car suffered serious injuries.

It's unclear why officers initially tried stopping the vehicle.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office is investigating whether the officers actions were lawful.

