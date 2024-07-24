Juvenile male driver hits tree, leaving 1 dead, himself and 2 others hospitalized

TALBOT COUNTY, Md. — A car driven by a juvenile male hit a tree, leaving one person dead, seriously injuring himself, and two others after being chased by Talbot County officers on Monday night.

Authorities say right after 7 p.m., officers from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a car near westbound Rt. 50 and Dutchmans Lane in Easton.

The car didn’t stop after the deputies hit their vehicle lights.

The driver of the car continued to drive on Route 50 while being chased for several minutes.

Officers from the Easton Police Department later joined in the chase to assist Talbot police.

Minutes later, the car being chased crashed into a tree in the 8300 block of Black Dog Alley.

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office said the car had four people in it: in the front, the driver, a juvenile male, and an adult woman. In the back seat, another juvenile male and an adult woman.

All four were taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. However, the adult woman (the front-seat passenger) later died in the hospital.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) and the Maryland Office of the Attorney General are on the investigation. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the IID at (410) 576-7070 or by email at IID@oag.state.md.us.