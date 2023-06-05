MSP: Fatal officer-involved shooting under investigation

ELDERSBURG, Md. — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Carroll County.

On Saturday, Maryland State Police troopers were called to the 1200 block of Liberty Road for reports of a suicidal man. The man had called the crisis hotline, threatening to commit suicide with a gun, saying that he was under the influence.

Troopers attempted to make contact with the man. They then declared a barricade.

The barricade continued into Sunday morning.

Around 7 a.m., the man came to the front door with a dark object in his hand.

Body-worn camera footage showed the man pointed the object at troopers.

One trooper shot his firearm at the man.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Troopers recovered a gun at the scene.

The Independent Investigations Division is investigating this incident.