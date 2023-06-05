Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MSP: Fatal officer-involved shooting under investigation

MSP Trooper injured in crash
WMAR
MSP Trooper injured in crash
Posted at 11:18 PM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 23:18:12-04

ELDERSBURG, Md. — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Carroll County.

On Saturday, Maryland State Police troopers were called to the 1200 block of Liberty Road for reports of a suicidal man. The man had called the crisis hotline, threatening to commit suicide with a gun, saying that he was under the influence.

Troopers attempted to make contact with the man. They then declared a barricade.

The barricade continued into Sunday morning.

Around 7 a.m., the man came to the front door with a dark object in his hand.

Body-worn camera footage showed the man pointed the object at troopers.

One trooper shot his firearm at the man.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Troopers recovered a gun at the scene.

The Independent Investigations Division is investigating this incident.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices