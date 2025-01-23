Board of Estimates votes to raise water rates for Baltimore residents

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City residents will see a rise in their water rates.

The Board of Estimates voted and approved the rate hikes Wednesday in a hearing that was open to the public.

On an informational web page, the city's Department of Public Works said rate increases would "support the necessary capital investments to meet federal and state regulatory standards and rising inflation-related costs."

According to the department, a typical monthly bill would rise just shy of 10 percent per month. A graphic posted by the organization showed proposed total bill increases of roughly $38 per month by fiscal year 2027.

Now that the vote has passed, the increases will take effect for residents in February.

Rate increases would not affect Baltimore County, which sets its own rates.