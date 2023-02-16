Board of Education of Anne Arundel County adopts $1.68 billion operating budget

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County unanimously adopted the Fiscal Year 2024 operating and capital budget requests to County Executive Steuart Pittman for consideration.

The Board adopted a $1.68 billion operating budget, with $197 million capital budget requests.

One change was made, as recommended by Dr. Mark Bedell in December, adding one constituent services position to serve as the primary liaison between Board members and the community.

Several other adjustments were made to reflect proposals contained in Governor Wes Moore's recently released FY24 budget.

The operating budget request is $149.2 million more than the current year's budget.

It allocates $80.8 million for additional compensation for employees, contracted bus drivers, and substitute teachers.

The Board's $197 million FY2024 capital budget request contains $132.4 million for major capital projects that include construction at the following schools, in priority order:

West County Elementary School construction, $12.6 million

Old Mill Middle School South construction, $37.3 million

Center of Applied Technology – North construction, $58.4 million

Old Mill Middle School North design/construction, $11.4 million

Old Mill High School design/construction, $12.7 million

These requests will be forwarded to Pittman, who will consider them as a part of the overall Fiscal Year 2024 budget recommendation he will deliver to the council in May.

The Council will hold public hearings before finalizing a budget by June 15.